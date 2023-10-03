-

September marks Kia's 14th consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth

-

Kia achieved all-time best third-quarter sales performance, surpassing 210,000 units for two consecutive quarters

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Kia America announced its best-ever third quarter sales total of 210,341 units. This achievement marks the third time in company history in which Kia's quarterly sales passed the 210,000 unit mark. These record-breaking sales performances contributed to Kia's best-ever total through nine months of 604,674 units.

Kia America Sets New Record for Sales Through First Nine Months of the Year

In September, Kia posted its best-ever September sales total of 67,264 units, marking the brand's 14th consecutive month of year-over-year sales increases. Sales of Kia's lineup of rugged and capable utility vehicles increased 19-percent year-over-year, while the brand's battery-electric vehicles were up 127-percent over the previous record set in September 2022. Kia's retail-only performance of 62,661 units represents 14-percent growth over the same period last year.

"With the best-ever performance through Q3, 14 straight months of year-over-year growth, and sales of our SUV and electrified offerings continuing to gain market share, Kia is ahead of the curve and delivering the vehicles customers want, particularly in the highly competitive segments," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "As we enter the fourth quarter, we are confident our mix of world class models will continue to attract new customers and keep current ones coming back."

Ten Kia models posted year-over-year sales increases including: Niro (+1,341-percent); Carnival (+187-percent); EV6 (+45-percent); Rio (+45-percent); Forte (+28-percent); Seltos (+18-percent); K5 (+11-percent); Sorento (+10-percent); Telluride (+8-percent); and Soul (+3-percent). In addition, three Kia models set best-ever September sales records, including: Carnival, EV6 and K5, with sales of Kia's utility vehicles accounting for 72-percent of the brand's overall September sales total.

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including: