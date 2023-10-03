Elanders Announces Date For The Report On The Third Quarter 2023 And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elanders will issue its report on the third quarter 2023 on Tuesday 17 October 2023, at 13:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 15:00 CET, hosted by Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, and Andréas Wikner, CFO.
We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call.
To join, register your details using the registration link below. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing dial in number(s) and PINs.
Register for the conference call here.
Agenda
14:50 Conference number is opened
15:00 Presentation of quarterly results
15:20 Q&A
16:00 End of the conference
During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:
For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
