Advantest Wins 2022 Best Supplier Award From ASE Holdings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced it has received a 2022 Best Supplier Award from longtime partner ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. at ASE Holdings' annual Supplier Day. Advantest participated in this event, held August 18 at the Taipei Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taiwan, alongside 400 attendees representing 100 suppliers that work with ASE Holdings and its subsidiaries.

ASE Holdings cited the V93000 and T2000 SoC test systems in naming Advantest as Best Testing Equipment Supplier for 2022 – an award Advantest has received multiple times over the past decade. ASE Holdings chooses the honorees from a group of companies that have played a critical role over the prior year in providing equipment, technology, raw materials, and various other essential goods and services to support the company's ongoing growth and success.

Suppliers are evaluated on four key criteria: cost, delivery, quality and engineering service. Over the last year, Advantest met ASE Holdings' urgent demand with dedicated customer support; delivered unique, tailor-made solutions for key projects; and provided its industry-leading test know-how and technology to help ASE Holdings optimize efficiencies and keep costs in check.

“We feel privileged to receive such high recognition from this important global partner and remain committed to building long-term, trusting relationships across the supply chain,” said Wankun Wu, President and CEO of Advantest Taiwan.“This award from ASE Holdings signifies our unwavering dedication to our industry partners as we continue to develop and deliver cutting-edge testing technology that facilitates innovation and propels the industry forward.”

Advantest offers a comprehensive portfolio of leading test solutions for SoC and memory semiconductors together with complementary products and services such as handlers, device interfaces and software – as well as industry-leading service and support – to deliver a full range of capabilities across the entire semiconductor value chain. This broad product portfolio provides customers like ASE Holdings with tailored solutions to accommodate their diverse needs.

