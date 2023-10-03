Liquid Drum And Bass Maestro Bcee To Headline Epic Event In Las Vegas On October 18Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BCee's Liquid Drum and Bass Extravaganza Hits Las Vegas - An Unforgettable Night of Soulful Sounds Awaits!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On October 18th, 2023, Zai Nightclub in Las Vegas will host an evening of Liquid Drum and Bass featuring BCee, a respected figure in the genre. This event promises a captivating experience with a lineup of talented artists, celebrating Drum and Bass culture.Event Details:Date: October 18th, 2023Location: Zai Nightclub - 700 E Fremont St Las Vegas NV 89101 United StatesTime: 8pm - 1amBCee, the headline act, boasts over two decades of experience in Drum and Bass. Known for his authenticity and dedication to the genre, BCee has made significant contributions. He's not only a producer of soulful tracks but also a mentor to emerging talents through his Spearhead Records label.BCee's music reflects his unwavering commitment to Drum and Bass culture, blending soulful melodies with dance floor energy. His releases have earned a timeless status, enjoyed in various settings from late-night raves to intimate gatherings.As the founder of Spearhead Records, BCee played a pivotal role in shaping the genre by introducing and nurturing new artists. Collaborations with esteemed peers like Villem, Charlotte Haining, and Hybrid Minds have produced tracks cherished by D&B enthusiasts worldwide.BCee's recent release, "This Time Next Year-20 Years of BCee," showcases his long-term collaborations with fresh remixes, reaffirming his place at the forefront of the Drum and Bass scene. Tracks like "The Great Scorer" and "Worship" from 2022 have received acclaim, solidifying his reputation as a trailblazer.This event marks BCee's second-ever USA tour, following a successful tour earlier this year. Notably, it's his debut performance in vibrant Las Vegas, promising a unique experience for fans and music lovers across the country.Attendees will have the opportunity to witness BCee's artistry as he graces the decks in Las Vegas. Tickets are available now.The night will also feature additional talent, including DJ Madam Filth (World of Drum & Bass LV), Simon Apex (VIBE FM 99.7), and Sinanymous (Liquid Groove Events).For more information and ticket details, click here to visit the ticketing page .For press inquiries and media access, kindly contact:Sinan MuratOwner at Liquid Groove Events Las VegasEmail:For bookings, please contact:at Bass Routes.About Zai Nightclub:Zai Nightclub is a prominent destination for electronic music enthusiasts in Las Vegas, known for hosting top-tier artists and delivering memorable nightlife experiences.

