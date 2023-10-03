Ultrarmor Launches UA3 N370 - A New Enterprise-Class Thin Client To Power Hybrid Cloud Workforces

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UA3 N370 thin client endpoint computer powered by the #AMD RyzenTM Embedded R2000 processor,

UA3 creates an efficient workspace with support for up to 3 multi-display and 7 USB ports with USB-C to maximize productivity.

UltrArmor announces the UA3 N370 thin client endpoint computer with the powerful AMD RyzenTM Embedded R2000 processor.

- David Rosado, Senior Product Manager, EMB Thin Client Marketing, AMDXIZHI, NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- UltrArmor announces the UA3 N370 thin client endpoint computer with the powerful AMD RyzenTM Embedded R2000 processor, an enterprise-grade thin client designed for versatile tasks in a hybrid workspace, providing exceptional graphic performance while meeting energy-saving and longevity requirements. The AMD RyzenTM Embedded R2000 Series enables advanced graphic processing and computing capabilities, creating new opportunities for unified communication and VDI applications. A fanless UA3 N370 based on the low-power AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 processor is highly suitable for hybrid workforces.UltrArmor UA3 ensures the utmost security for your data and device with its enhanced security chain. Benefit from advanced security features provided by the AMD R2000 including memory guard, processor firmware protection, and secure data access controls. This ensures data has the ability to be safe and secure. With AMD RyzenTM Embedded R2000 processor, UA3 N370 can achieve a greater performance boost compared to the previous generation AMD RyzenTM Embedded R1000 processor. This exceptional performance allows your team to conquer every task securely and efficiently.“UltrArmor is thrilled to launch our first thin client endpoint device to the public - the UA3 N370. We are proud to incorporate AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 processors to deliver superior performance with VDI/DaaS cloud workspaces. Moving forward, UltrArmor will focus on the development of various applications for thin client, providing comprehensive solutions for clients to improve enterprise productivity, strengthen user safety, and realize a new life of smart technology.” Ms. Christine Chen, Global Channel Marketing Manager of UltrArmor said.“For thin client VDI applications, the Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series raises the bar on performance and functionality, providing UltrArmor UA3 N370 with excellent performance, optimized power, better graphics, and security for embedded OS.” David Rosado, Senior Product Manager, EMB Thin Client Marketing, AMD said.Experience a high-definition visual environment with native support for up to three UHD/4K displays. UltrArmor UA3 enables your workforce to multitask seamlessly and gain a broader perspective across multiple screens, leading to an immersive multi-display experience.In addition to its powerful performance and enhanced security features, UltrArmor UA3 N370 also has a dynamic energy efficiency power-saving design. The dynamic processor frequency with limited power consumption, ultra-low power design on the power-off mode, and sleep mode saves energy consumption during work and rest hours, making it an environmentally friendly choice. UA3 is also made from 30% postconsumer recycled plastic material for its housing and reducing total new plastic material. Such design requirements are the insistence of the UltrArmor brand on environmental protection.UA3 N370 is available now in Europe. For more information, please visit .AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Ryzen, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

