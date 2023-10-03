Datavolt CEO Rajit Nanda Recognised For Fostering Cross Border Trade

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AllianceIndus has recognized Rajit Nanda, for his over two decades long contribution in fostering cross border trade between US and emerging markets .

- Rajit Nanda, CEO DataVoltDUBAI, UAE, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai, UAE - September 26, 2023: Rajit Nanda, CEO of DataVolt, a sustainable data center platform, was accorded a special recognition by AllianceIndus for his role in fostering cross border trade between US and the broader emerging markets including India, GCC and Africa.Nanda was awarded the recognition during the 3rd Corporate, Government and Impact Funding Summit held at the Consulate General of India in San Fransisco on 22nd September 2023. The summit was virtually inaugurated by Shri Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Honorable Gujarat Chief Minister in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Hon Union Minister AYUSH Dr. Mahendra Munjpara, Honorable Member of the California state cabinet, Fiona Ma, State Treasurer, Deputy Counsel General of India, San Francisco and supported by Honorable Members of the United States Congress, Members of Diplomatic Missions, Corporate and Community Leaders. The event recognized and celebrated various leaders who have exemplified their commitment to strengthening cross-border engagements thus contributing to the overall growth of India, GCC, and African nations.Accepting the award Nanda said“I am honored to receive this recognition from AllianceIndus. Given the current geopolitical situations ensuring an efficient cross border collaboration has become even more pertinent and I continue to remain a strong advocate of fortifying cross-border trade relationships, particularly within the vibrant corridor between the global north and the global south”.Nanda is an accomplished global leader in the energy & infrastructure industry. Prior to establishing DataVolt, he has held several leadership positions at ACWA Power and Engie, driving growth across several emerging markets, including the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Through these leadership roles spanning over two decades, Nanda has been a key catalyst in fostering the strong cross border relationships between the US and the emerging markets to ensure adoption of latest technologies and know-how, thus contributing to sustained economic growth in such regions. In his latest role as CEO of DataVolt, Nanda hopes to continue to further leverage the technological prowess of Silicon Valley and the broader US ecosystem to develop future-ready, sustainable and scalable digital ecosystems across the key growth markets of GCC, African and Asia.About DataVoltWith a presence spanning Riyadh, Dubai, Johannesburg and California, DataVolt is the trusted partner in developing and operating future-ready, innovative, environmentally conscious data centers for a connected world. DataVolt is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vision Invest, a leading Saudi Arabian development and investment holding company in critical infrastructure projects at the forefront of Public and Private Sector Partnerships in Saudi Arabia, regionally and globally. Vision Invest group has developed and owns and operates over USD 95 billion worth of critical infrastructure assets, including in renewable power generation, seawater desalination, green hydrogen, cooling and water treatment and reusage.Learn more at .About AllianceIndus:AllianceIndus is a US-India-Dubai based think tank that empowers initiatives aligned with the UNSDG ( ), in emerging markets, especially the Indian sub-continent. AllianceIndus has led high powered business and bipartisan policy delegations to countries like India, USA, Dubai and the EU. Its leadership also hosts panels at prestigious universities including Stanford and Columbia. Through partner foundations, AllianceIndus is engaged with fortune 500 companies, governmental verticals, and universities for convergence with the impact landscape in the Indian subcontinent.Learn more at



DataVolt

email us here