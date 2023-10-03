Europe Asphalt Recycler Market Is Anticipated To Project A Valuation Of US$ 650.9 Million By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to Fact, market research and competitive intelligence provider, Europe's asphalt recycler market is estimated at US$ 515.3 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

Asphalt can be removed off the surface and used at the place immediately, eliminating the need to move the materials to another location for processing. This offers the advantage of lowering transport emissions and haulage movements of the materials to be reused.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report



The 5.5 million km of the European road network, which is managed on a municipal, regional, and national level, is worth an estimated US$ 8,328.4 billion. According to estimates, more than 90% of this network is currently asphalt-paved. The EU Administration and the majority of national administrations in Europe now place a high focus on sustainability and the circular economy.

The total amount of recycled asphalt accessible to the industry in the European reporting countries in 2020 was 46 Mt, as described in the EAPA annual publication. 33% of the RA that was made available in Europe was recycled, while 64% was reused. This takes the asphalt industry to the highest level of circularity because just 3% of it was either employed on unidentified applications or dumped in landfills.

Why is There A Growing Need For Asphalt Recyclers With Capacities Greater Than 8 tonnes Per Hour?

The demand for Asphalt Recycler with a capacity of more than 8 tons/h is increasing due to the increasing population, urbanization and industrialization. There has been an increase in the restoration activity of roads due to heavy traffic received by the roads. The asphalt pavement also gets damaged due to natural wear and tear. To meet these requirements, recyclers with higher capacity are able to recycle large amounts of asphalts in a short time span and help in meeting huge demands.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

· Europe's asphalt recycler market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% and be valued at US$ 650.9 million by 2033

· The market witnessed a 1.3% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

· Germany dominates the European market with a 25.0% market share in 2023

· The asphalt recycler with a capacity of 4 tons/h – 8 tons/h accounts for maximum consumption holding 44.0% of the Europe market

· The hot asphalt recycler is expected to be the crown of the market with a growth rate of 67.0% from 2023-2033

Market's Key Stratagems

Players of asphalt recyclers are focusing on offering recyclers innovative technology that is robust and safer and can recycle a large amount of asphalt in lesser time. Actors have broadened their product portfolio and are providing a wide range of asphalt recycling equipment to strengthen their position.

Manufacturers are focusing on the efficiency of the machine and offer machines that require less manpower to complete the work. Key players in the market are shifting their focus towards attracting a newer customer base by offering innovative products at a competitive price without compromising on quality and durability.

Key players in asphalt recyclers ANGELO BENEDETTI INC, Bagela Baumaschinen GmbH & Co. KG, Falcon Asphalt Repair Equipment, KM International., Maddock Construction Equipment, Renova Industries, and TRADE INDUSTRIAL COMPANY AB.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of Europe's asphalt recycler market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (cold recycler, hot recycler), and capacity (less than 4 tons/h, 4 tons/h – 8 tons/h, more than 8 tons/h), across major countries of Europe (Germany, France, UK, BENELUX, NORDIC, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe).

Quick Buy: Asphalt Recycler Industry Research Report

Segmentation of Asphalt Recycler Industry Research



By Type :



Cold Recycler

Hot Recycler

By Capacity :



Less than 4 tons/h



4 tons/h – 8 tons/h

More than 8 tons/h

By Country :



Germany



France



UK



BENELUX



NORDIC



Italy



Spain Rest of Europe