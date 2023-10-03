US, allies to continue to support Ukraine in war against Russia

(MENAFN) The United States and its associates are going to keep on backing Ukraine in its war against Russia, White House media secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared at a news conference on Monday. She pledged additional assistance to Ukraine, following politicians made a verdict to not involve military aid to Russia in a short-time spending bill that was passed last week.



Jean-Pierre negated that backing for Ukraine between Western countries is decreasing. “There is [a] strong, very strong international coalition behind Ukraine,” she informed reporters. “And if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin thinks he can outlast us, he’s wrong. He’s wrong.”



The White House press secretary declared “another package of aid for Ukraine soon,” as well, but no more information was given regarding the timing or the nature of the forthcoming military supplies.



Her remarks came just two days after Congress approved a spending bill that was meant to keep the US government open until September and prevent a shutdown, but Kiev was not included in it. Jean-Pierre advised Congress to move fast. “They don’t have to wait 45 days to get this done,” she declared.

