Army Holds Ceremony For Group Of Servicemen Who Completes Term Of Service

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The military units of the Azerbaijan Army hold activities with
regard to the discharge of a group of servicemen whose term of
active military service has ended, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their
lives for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence
of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence.
The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
performed.
The speakers congratulated the active military servicemen who
were sent to the reserve of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces and wished
them success in their future activities.
The soldiers who completed their military service expressed
great honor and pride for serving in the victorious Azerbaijan Army
and noted that the positive qualities acquired during military
service will contribute to their role as worthy citizens in
society.
At the events, a group of servicemen who distinguished
themselves in combat tasks fulfilled during military service, in
particular in local anti-terror measures held in the Garabagh
region of Azerbaijan, were awarded.
In the end, photos were taken with discharged servicemen and
they were sent to their places of residence.
