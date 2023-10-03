'Azerbaijani Block' To Be Built In Quake-Affected Kahramanmarash Province Of Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijan was the
first country to send aid to Türkiye after the devastating February
earthquake, Farman Gurbanli, Chief of Staff of the State Housing
Construction Agency, said at the forum "World Habitat Day"
organized within the framework of "Urban Development Week 2023",
Trend reports.
He added that after the earthquake Azerbaijan set up tents in
Kahramanmarash, created conditions for medical services and
provided other possible support.
He announced that an 'Azerbaijani block' will be built in the
Kahramanmarash province of Türkiye, which is being rebuilt after
the quake.
Azerbaijan started realization of a residential project for
1,000 apartments in Kahramanmarash and its realization is going on
now, Gurbanli said.
He noted that the seismic activity of the region was taken into
consideration as well.
A devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Türkiye
on February 6. The earthquake with an epicenter in the Pazardzhik
district of the Kahramanmarash province lay at a depth of 7
kilometers. As a result of the earthquake, serious damage occurred
in the provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya,
Adiyaman, Urfa, Diyarbekir, Adana and Kahramanmarash. Several more
strong earthquakes occurred in the territory of Türkiye after
that.
MENAFN03102023000187011040ID1107177860
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.