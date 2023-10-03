'Azerbaijani Block' To Be Built In Quake-Affected Kahramanmarash Province Of Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijan was the first country to send aid to Türkiye after the devastating February earthquake, Farman Gurbanli, Chief of Staff of the State Housing Construction Agency, said at the forum "World Habitat Day" organized within the framework of "Urban Development Week 2023", Trend reports.

He added that after the earthquake Azerbaijan set up tents in Kahramanmarash, created conditions for medical services and provided other possible support.

He announced that an 'Azerbaijani block' will be built in the Kahramanmarash province of Türkiye, which is being rebuilt after the quake.

Azerbaijan started realization of a residential project for 1,000 apartments in Kahramanmarash and its realization is going on now, Gurbanli said.

He noted that the seismic activity of the region was taken into consideration as well.

A devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Türkiye on February 6. The earthquake with an epicenter in the Pazardzhik district of the Kahramanmarash province lay at a depth of 7 kilometers. As a result of the earthquake, serious damage occurred in the provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Urfa, Diyarbekir, Adana and Kahramanmarash. Several more strong earthquakes occurred in the territory of Türkiye after that.