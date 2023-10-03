Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank Transactions In Week 39


Company announcement no. 58
Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 3 9

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 39 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement 		2,158,100 235,374,006
25 September 2023 7,000 109.91 769,370
26 September 2023 7,000 109.49 766,430
27 September 2023 7,000 108.95 762,650
28 September 2023 7,000 108.55 759,850
29 September 2023 7,000 110.21 771,470
Total week 3 9 35,000 3,829,770
Total accumulated 2 , 193 , 100 239 , 203 , 776

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,261,825 treasury shares, equal to 1.88 % of the Bank's share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

  • No. 58 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 39 - UK



