Nanoclay Market Are Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 12% By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Nanoclay Market revenues were estimated at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact report. By the end of 2032, the sales of Nanoclay Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.4 Bn. Absolute dollar opportunity through Smectite is expected to cross valuation of US$ 2.8 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

Government rules encouraging the use of polymer nanocomposites owing to which nanoclays' demand in the aerospace and automotive industries is also expected to accelerate. Nanoclays outperform typical clays in terms of mechanical strength, gas barrier characteristics, flame retardancy, thermal and electrical conductivity, and rheology.

The rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic forced several governments to impose tight lockdown regulations, halting Nanoclays import and export. Many offline businesses have closed as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, leading in an increase in the number of individuals purchasing online. The packaging segment is growing due to the increased usage of packing equipment as a result of frequent online purchases.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!



The global nanoclays market is predicted to grow rapidly due to the surge in its application across aircraft & aviation, automotive, hygiene products, biomaterials, medical, dyes, pigments and paints. These nanoparticles are used as adhesives for polymers to improve their mechanical, barrier, and thermal properties. They are chemically generated or naturally occurring inorganic minerals. Nanoclays are widely employed in the automotive and aerospace sectors, where they are used to replace conventional materials in the manufacture of aeroplanes, resulting in weight savings of hundreds of tonnes of aviation fuel.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



Global Nanoclay Market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 2.1 Bn by 2022.

Based on end-use, packaging segment, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

United States is expected to remain the most dominant market with absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 1.3 Bn during 2022 – 2032. The market in South Korea is set to experience the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the Nanoclay Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.



In February 2022, Merck has finalized its purchase of Exelead for about USD 780 Mn in cash, subject to regulatory clearances and other customary closing conditions. As a result of this transaction, Merck's nanoclay and lipid production portfolio has been enhanced.

In December 2021, under a new distribution agreement DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials is now in charge of Elementis' portfolio of speciality ingredients for personal care products in Belgium, including antiperspirant actives. It will be in charge of sales and marketing, as well as distribution, transportation, and customer service. As a renowned specialist in rheology and a global pioneer in antiperspirant actives, Elementis provides a broad range of green solutions, including natural clay rheology modifiers and bio-functional active components.

Market Segments Covered in Nanoclay Market Analysis



By Product Type :



Smectite Nanoclay



Kaolinite (Kaolin Nanoclay)

Other Product Type (Bentonite Nanocaly, Montmorillonite Nanoclay)

By End- Use :



Nanoclays for Packaging



Nanoclays for Agriculture



Nanoclays for Biomedical Application



Nanoclays for Water Treatment



Nanoclays for Automotive



Nanoclays for Paints and Coatings



Nanoclays for Flame Retardant

Other End-Uses

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Get Full Access of Complete Report:



Contact:

US sales Office :

Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: