Polyvinyl Alcohol Solutions Market On Track To Reach US$ 1.9 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global polyvinyl alcohol market is forecasted to increase at 6.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Global demand for polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) is valued at US$ 1.06 billion in 2023 and is thus expected to reach a market size of US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2033.

PVA stands for polyvinyl alcohol, a synthetic polymer that dissolves in water. It is commercially made using polyvinyl acetate. The polyvinyl alcohol (PVC) variations, which are employed for film-forming and emulsifying, have strong biodegradability and resistance to grease, oils, and smells. They are often used as a moisture barrier in pharmaceutical items, such as medicines and vitamins, and are tasteless, odourless, and translucent.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



Asia Pacific is emerging as a profitable marketplace for polyvinyl alcohol suppliers due to the presence of a well-established textile industry.

Significant food packaging technologies in the United States are boosting the demand for polyvinyl alcohol solutions.

France, being a major agricultural country in Europe, is increasing the use of PVA in the packaging of fertilisers. Partly hydrolyzed polyvinyl alcohol solutions are exhibiting high demand from the construction sector due to their strong bonding capabilities.

“Increasing awareness of the negative eff ects of plastic on the environment is the main factor driving the use of bio-based polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) products , ” says a Fact analyst.

Competitive landscape:

Some of the leading companies in the polyvinyl alcohol market are BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Merck KGaA, and Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V.

According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, there is fierce competition in the market with the existence of both large- and medium-sized polyvinyl alcohol manufacturers. The availability of raw materials at relatively low costs and the proximity of the plants to the raw material suppliers enable producers to benefit from economies of scale.



Sekisui Specialty Chemicals (SSC) started the feasibility analysis for increasing its polyvinyl alcohol supply chain network in August 2022 to accommodate the escalating demands of its downstream clients. Purchasing the Modular Automated Sampling Technology (MAST) platform from Lonza in April 2022 allowed Merck, a significant scientific and technology company, to increase the scope of its bioprocessing offerings. An automatic, aseptic bioreactor sampling system called the MAST platform was developed in Bend, Oregon, in the United States.

Key Segments of Polyvinyl Alcohol Industry Research:

· By Grade :



Fully Hydrolyzed

Partially Hydrolyzed

Sub-partially Hydrolyzed Low Foaming Grades

· By End User :



Food Packaging

Paper Manufacturing

Construction

Electronics

Textile Manufacturing

Medical

Aerospace Automotive

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Polyvinyl Alcohol Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

