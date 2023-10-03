Nickel Hydroxycarbonate Market Is Anticipated To Reach Us$ 800.9 Million By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) As per Fact's new report on the nickel hydroxycarbonate market, the global market is worth US$ 455.5 million and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032.

After the COVID-19 pandemic struck, speedy recovery has been observed in the automotive industry. Around 13 million units of two wheelers were sold in South Asian countries last year. Nickel hydroxycarbonate is mainly used in the manufacturing of many automotive components as it helps increase the lifespan and shine of vehicle parts.

The most important use of nickel hydroxycarbonate is in electroplating applications. Electroplating is used in the automotive industry to refinish many elements such as tire rims, bumpers, and grills to extend their lifespan and make them new. Along with the electroplating of automotive parts, nickel hydroxycarbonate is also used in the electroplating of electronic components such as semiconductors, chips, and many others.

These semiconductors and chips are a piece of a vehicle's security prerequisites as components; for example, safety belts, airbags, tensioners, and many other components. Worldwidedemand for nickel hydroxycarbonate is set to reach US$ 800.9 million by the end of 2032.

Which Market Factors are Shaping the Demand for Nickel Hydroxycarbonate?

“Rising Nickel Hydroxycarbonate Demand from Automotive Industry”

The tri-cationic process is more popular in several industries across the world. The automotive industry is one of them, which uses this process on a large scale. In this tri-cationic process, nickel hydroxycarbonate is used as a coating material. Hence, coatings formed in this process are superior with regards to corrosion resistance, adhesion, and wear resistance.

Nickel hydroxycarbonate is used to protect steel from corrosion in the automotive industry. Nickel hydroxide and nickel combination plating are sought-after in car manufacturing for erosion assurance in vehicle parts.

40-42% Nickel



45-47% Nickel

48-50% Nickel

Powder



Granules

Paste

Automotive



Aircraft



Electronics



Plastic



Paints



Ceramics

Oil & Gas

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa

Market Development

Demand for nickel hydroxycarbonate from end-use industries continues to reflect high growth. For sustaining in the long term, manufacturers are focusing on various strategies such as expanding their production capabilities, increasing supply contracts with end-use industries, etc.

Rising demand from automotive and other industries is helping manufacturers recover faster from the COVID-19 impact. Also, being a non-renewable source, nickel availability is restricted to places where it is being mined. This will help market players in maintaining the price balance and reducing the supply side cost of logistics.

Eramet

Norlisk Nickel

Umicore

GEM Co., Ltd

Guangdong Guanghua Sci-Tech Co., Ltd

KITA

Siman LTD

Liangren Chemical FAIRSKY INDUSTRIAL CO., LIMITED

Key Takeaways from Nickel Hydroxycarbonate Market Study



By the end of 2022, the market is projected to achieve a global market size of US$ 10.01 Bn.

Globally, North America accounted for over 33.5% of revenue in 2022.

More than 38.4% of market revenue was generated by the electronic signatures segment in 2021 Over 55.5% of the market revenue in 2022 will be accounted for by large enterprises.

