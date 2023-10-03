UK Health Secretary to suggest banning transgender women from female hospital wards

(MENAFN) UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay is going to suggest banning transgender women from female hospital wards, a UK newspaper mentioned in its report on Monday.



The measures, according to the publication, would be formally unveiled on Tuesday during the Conservative Party conference.



According to reports, the measures would ensure that patients have the right to get "intimate care" from medical professionals of the same sex and to receive treatment in wards that are solely shared by individuals of the same biological sex.



Patients may be assigned to wards based on the gender they identify with under the current NHS guidelines. According to reports, transgender patients would reside in "separate accommodation" under Barclay's plan.



“We need a common-sense approach to sex and equality issues in the NHS,” Barclay stated in a declaration to the newspaper on Monday. “And I can confirm that sex-specific language has now been fully restored to online health advice pages about cervical and ovarian cancer and the menopause.”

