Taiwan starts investigations over allegations of submarine project information leak

(MENAFN) Taiwanese authorities are looking into claims that information concerning the country's first homegrown submarine was divulged to Beijing. The aforementioned boat, called "Narwhal" in English and "Hai Kun" in Chinese, was unveiled on Thursday.



The investigation was started following Huang Shu-kuang, the director of the Indigenous Defense Submarine scheme, informed the media that a contractor who had lost the bid had revealed details of the program to Beijing. Huang additionally claimed that anonymous legislators from Taiwan had made it "difficult" to obtain essential equipment.



The Supreme Prosecutor's Office announced an investigation after Huang's remarks sparked controversy in Taipei. As of Monday, it was reported that the charges had garnered "great attention" and that prosecutors had been told to "investigate the case as soon as possible to safeguard national security."



In an effort to strengthen the island's marine in the face of escalating hostilities with mainland China, which regards Taiwan as a part of its territory, the submarine is scheduled to join Taiwan's fleet in 2025. Recent "abnormal" activity of Chinese military aircraft and warships near the island was reported by the Taiwanese Defense Ministry.

