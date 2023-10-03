Global Compliance Certification Continues Global Expansion With Launch Of U.S. Office

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Compliance Certification

Leading Australian Certification Company Expands into the U.S. with its Auditing and Certification Services.

- Mousa Sharifi, Director of GCCIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Global Compliance Certification (GCC), a leading Australian independent and accredited certification company, announces the opening of an office in Irvine, California. This strategic move solidifies GCC's commitment to the North American market and strengthens its position as an industry leader."Over the past years, we have been serving and supporting our U.S. clients from our Sydney office. Recognizing the rapid market expansion and further enhancing our customer support, we have established our office in Irvine, California, with dedicated local staff,” says Mousa Sharifi, Director of GCC.“This move aims to offer exceptional value-added ISO auditing and certification services to all our existing clients and potential customers."GCC offers management system assessment and certification services to assist companies in meeting the requirements of nationally and internationally recognized standards that help improve overall performance, build confidence, and broaden the scope of new opportunities. By establishing local presence and on-the-ground resources, GCC aims to empower local and multi-national businesses in the U.S. to achieve certification requirements and provide post-certification support to capitalize on opportunities, manage risks, and stay ahead of the competition.“GCC's U.S. office will operate under the same strong culture of providing exceptional client service and delivering value to clients that have helped us build one of Australia's most recognized certification firms.”GCC provides ISO auditing and certification services, such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001 and ISO 27701. GCC leverages its extensive industry network and in-depth knowledge to provide tailored services–from creating a certification roadmap through value-added auditing and ongoing post-certification support.About Global Compliance CertificationGlobal Compliance Certification is a leading independent certification body for Quality, Safety, Environment, Information Security, Food Safety, NDIS, and other Management Systems accredited by JASANZ. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company provides value-added certification services to the government, public, and private sector organizations. GCC is a professional organization backed by a team of trained, quality-conscious, experienced auditors and technical experts.

