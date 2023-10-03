Saudi-Iranian football match cancels over dispute concerning Soleimani statue

(MENAFN) The scheduled football match between Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad and Iran's Sepahan, set to take place at Iran's Naqsh e Jahan stadium in Isfahan for the AFC Champions League, was abruptly canceled on Monday.



Reports suggest that the cancellation stemmed from a dispute concerning the presence of a statue depicting former Iranian general Qassem Soleimani within the stadium.



Allegedly, the Saudi team, upon discovering Soleimani's statue, opted not to proceed with the match and promptly departed for the airport to return to Saudi Arabia. Initially, the game was delayed by approximately half an hour at the request of the Saudi team officials. However, when they did not appear on the field even after the extended delay, it sparked speculation regarding the reasons for their absence.



The Fars News Agency reported that the Saudi team had conducted training at the same stadium on the preceding Sunday, just one day before the crucial match.



In response to the match's cancellation, Sepahan Football Club issued a statement indicating that the decision to call off the game was made by the referee, and they intend to lodge a formal complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

