US construction spending sees 0.5 percent increase in August

(MENAFN) The Commerce Department, in its latest report, revealed that construction spending in the United States increased by 0.5 percent to reach a total of $1,983.5 billion in the month of August. This uptick in construction spending serves as a pivotal indicator of the construction sector's overall well-being and has garnered significant attention in the financial landscape.



This figure for August closely aligned with market expectations, demonstrating that the construction industry is following a stable trajectory. Notably, the data for July was revised upward, reflecting a monthly gain of 0.9 percent rather than the previously reported 0.7 percent, with the total construction spending for that month now estimated at $1,973.7 billion.



On an annual basis, the construction spending reading for August showcased a notable increase of 7.4 percent when compared to the same month in the preceding year. In August of the previous year, construction spending stood at $1,847.3 billion, making this year's figure a significant indicator of growth and economic progress within the construction sector, as reported by the Commerce Department.



Examining the cumulative construction spending for the first eight months of the year, the data highlighted that it amounted to $1,284.7 billion. This total marked a 4.2 percent increase over the equivalent period in the previous year when construction spending was reported at $1,233.4 billion. This sustained growth throughout the year serves as an encouraging sign for the construction industry and the broader U.S. economy.

