Turkish coast guards rescue total of 374 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

(MENAFN) The Turkish Coast Guard recently conducted a successful rescue operation in the Aegean Sea, saving a total of 374 irregular migrants.



These rescue efforts included 41 migrants who were safely recovered from a rubber boat off the Datca district in Turkey's Mugla province and 165 more off the coast of Canakkale province. Additionally, 68 migrants aboard a rubber boat near Izmir province were rescued after being pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces, as reported by the Coast Guard Command.



Furthermore, the Coast Guard Command reported the apprehension of 20 irregular migrants who were in the process of leaving the country. All rescued and apprehended migrants have been transferred to the provincial migration management directorate for processing.



It is worth noting that Turkey, in collaboration with global human rights organizations, has consistently condemned Greece's controversial practice of pushing back asylum seekers, citing violations of humanitarian principles and international law. This practice is viewed as a severe threat to the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

