Efforts To Make Recycling Out Of Use Electronics In The District Continue Through December In All Wards

WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Being good stewards of electronics means using less (reduce), sharing resources when possible (reuse), and appropriately handling items at the end of their useful life by recycling. Join us at one of the free consumer electronics collection events being offered by Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) in partnership with electronics manufacturers Acer, Canon, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, and VTech throughout the District over the last weeks 2023!Collection vehicles will be stationed near a range of easily accessible community locations including District parks, community and recreation centers, and local Farmers Markets. Residents, small businesses, and small non-profit organizations are encouraged to drop off any of the listed acceptable items in as-is condition for free, safe handling by an e-Stewards certified electronics recycler.Items that will be accepted include computers, tablets, monitors, TVs, desktop printers, mice, keyboards, video game consoles, cell phones and more. Please note, we cannot accept any items that are not listed on the acceptable items list. A complete list of acceptable items, collection event dates, and locations can be found at .The next scheduled event is set for Saturday, October 7th from 9am to 1pm in Ward 1 and will be held rain or shine. Our collection vehicle will be located adjacent to Mount Pleasant Farmer's Market on Lamont St between 17th St NW & Mount Pleasant St NW.From start to finish, the drop-off process for participants takes less than 5 minutes.A total of 32 events are planned in 2023 with visits to all Wards. The full calendar is at . Be sure to check our website for any event updates.RLG CEO Patrick Wiedemann reflects on the D.C. Collection event program, saying,“Each year we encounter more willing participation and interest in our collection events from District community leaders and civic-minded residents and businesses. The events are a convenient opportunity for DC residents to properly manage their tech products at end of life and contributing towards a more sustainable circular economy.”RLG and its electronics manufacturer partners are committed to making it easy for District residents to recycle unwanted electronic items and divert recyclable products from landfills. As an industry leader in electronics takeback services, RLG employs the highest standards for handling electronic returns from start to finish.About RLG: Reverse Logistics Group is a global 4PL service provider specializing in the development, operation, and regulatory compliance of tailored end-to-end solutions for all aspects of product take-back and returns management. More information about RLG can be found at .For questions or additional information contact /us.##########

