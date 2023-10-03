Prodigious Author Patrick Girondi Pumping Out Three More Books

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- PatZi GilTAMPA, FL, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On October 3rd, 2023, Patrick Girondi is releasing his 3rd book in less than 1 1⁄2 years:“Faded Genes: Searching for a Cure and Finding Home in Altamura, Italy.” This saga is heartwarming, humorous, intriguing and tense.“Faded Genes” follows the journey of Danny, an insurance man who discovers that he may shortly die from leukemia. His life goes from mundane to quite meaningful and his only hope is a bone marrow transplant. The 47-year-old's best pals are Patg, a broken-down crooner and Kevin, a professional drinker and sage.Danny lives with his mother, a chain-smoking all-star wrestling addict who, in order to increase her son's chances of finding a matching bone marrow donor confesses that his biological father lives in Italy. Patg accompanies Danny to Altamura, a town in the region of Puglia in southern Italy, with the hopes of convincing Danny's father.Papà is a life-hardened man who has no idea that he has an American son. The news hits his family like a cyclone and the individual reactions are as different as they are interesting.“Faded Genes” can be an inspiration for anyone with health challenges. The book will be of great interest to folks who have traveled to Italy or those who may someday want to go.The screenplay is also included in the book and Girondi is working with producers P.G. Cuschieri and Craig Cohen on a movie deal. This unique work gives the reader a sense of what the film will look like before it's produced.All of Girondi's books are published by Skyhorse Publishing and distributed by Simon and Schuster. Girondi's book“Flight of the Rondone: High School Dropout VS Big Pharma – The Fight to Save My Son's Life” is a Wall Street Journal #1 Bestseller from 2022. It will be Available in Italian on October 17, 2023. In February this year,“New City: A Story about Race-Baiting and Hope on the South Side of Chicago” was released.Girondi's“Blind Faith” will be released November 7, 2023, and“Chivalry” on January 2, 2024, both upcoming works containing both the novel and screenplay in the same book.The cover art for“Faded Genes” was done by Megan Euker while on a Fulbright Scholarship in Sicily. Euker has also done the art for Girondi's other books. Apoth Creative is credited for the design.“Faded Genes” may be purchased from Amazon or other top retailers.Patrick Girondi, originally from the South Side of Chicago, is an Italian and American singer-songwriter, and founder of San Rocco Therapeutics, a gene therapy company focused on bringing a safe and accessible cure to Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia patients.Purchase Faded GenesThanks to BooktribVisit Patrick Girondi's website

Trailer for Faded Genes - Book by Patrick Girondi, Trailer by Megan Euker