Metal Cutting Machine Market Poised For Remarkable Growth US$ 13.7 Billion Forecast By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In 2023, the global metal cutting machine market is appraised at approximately US$ 7.7 billion, and it is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%, reaching a valuation of US$ 13.7 billion by the conclusion of 2033.

Metal cutting machines (MCMs) find widespread usage across various industries to create finished products with precise geometry by cutting a variety of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. These machines confer several advantages upon the finished products, including intricate shapes, superior surface texture and finish, as well as enhanced dimensional accuracy. The market is poised for significant growth in the forecast period due to the increasing demand for advanced mechanized metal cutting machines.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Metal cutting machines are in great demand, due to factors such as the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 systems, the growing need for automatic metal cutting technologies, and the rapidly developing worldwide building and construction industry. Another important factor driving the sales of metal cutting machines is the rising growth of metal additive manufacturing.

As the same setup may be used to cut a variety of shapes and material thicknesses, laser cutting machines do not require tool changes for each cutting task. Moreover, these metal cutting machines make intricate cuts with ease. Precision is a key benefit of laser cutting machines over other cutting technologies. Thus, all such factors are boosting the demand for laser cutting machines across the world.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



Worldwide sales of metal cutting machines are expected to reach US$ 13.7 billion by 2033.

Metal cutting machines are widely used in the production of aerospace & defense products in the United States.

The presence of key market players in Germany is aiding market growth. Demand for waterjet cutting machines is expected to increase at a healthy pace during the forecast period due to their high productivity rates.

“Use of metal cutting machines increasing rapidly in construction industry due to high need for perfect metal fabrication and cutting,” says a Fact analyst.

Competitive landscape:

Automatic metal cutting machines are developing in response to their rising demand, and companies in the metal cutting machine market are increasing their R&D spending to acquire a competitive edge in terms of manufacturing effectiveness, product cost, and product capabilities.

According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, key players in the metal cutting machine market are focusing on the regional expansion of their business, collaborations with local & international players, and building strong distribution networks across the globe. These tactics may help them to enhance their product folio, acquire more shares, and hold a major position.

Recent Market Developments:



Star Micronics Co., Ltd. introduced the SX-38, a highly functional big diameter (38 mm) model, in September 2019. It is an automatic Swiss-style lathe made specifically for industrial operations in the automobile, aerospace, and healthcare industries. In June 2022, Milwaukee Tools launched its cutting-edge wrecker with a NITRUS CARBIDE SAWZALL Blade. The tool is made to work more efficiently on various metals and is perfect for use on construction sites during demolition and remodelling projects.

Key Companies Profiled:



Trumpf

Amada Co., Ltd.

Bystronic Laser AG

WARDJet

Koike Aronson, Inc.

Nissan Tanaka Corporation

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Water Jet Sweden AB

Flow International Corporation

Coherent Inc.

Messer Cutting Systems.

Omax Corporation

Boye Laser Applied Technology Co., Ltd. Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd

Metal Cutting Machine Industry Research Segmentation

· By Product :



Laser Cutting Machines

Waterjet Cutting Machines

Plasma Cutting Machines Flame Cutting Machines

· By Application :



Automotive

Fabrication & Industrial Machinery Manufacturing

Marine

Aerospace & Defense Construction

· By Distribution Channel :



Online Offline

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Metal Cutting Machine include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Metal Cutting Machine Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Metal Cutting Machine market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Metal Cutting Machine market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Metal Cutting Machine market size?

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: