Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Germany

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the German Unity Day.
