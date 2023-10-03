Katara To Hold 'Caricature Art' Workshop For Children

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) is hosting a workshop on“Caricature Art” for children.

Artist Noor El Hadi will present the five-day workshop, which is part of Katara's educational and training workshops for various age groups.

The workshop, held in Building 19, aims to train children aged between 10 and 16 to acquire the unique skills of this art form and discover their talents in this field.

It also aims to develop children's cultural understanding of the connection between text and image in comprehending a story. This fusion of education and art helps refine the child's creative skills.