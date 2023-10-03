Moph Holds National Workshop For Health Research Ethics 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) recently organised the National Health Research Ethics Workshop of the year 2023 over three days, in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar University and Weill Cornell Medicine Qatar.

The workshop focuses annually on various key aspects of research and hosts a variety of experts in biomedical and health research. This year's workshop reviewed research on the use of animals, biological samples, conditions for the use of medicines and experimental devices in animal research, the management of data and research information, techniques, and conditions for the humanitarian disposal of laboratory animals, and criteria for approving various proposals containing animal, biological and dangerous materials.

Dr. Amani Salama Dahir, Director of the Department of Health Research Organization at the Ministry of Public Health, said in the opening address that the workshop contributes to promoting awareness of the importance of animal and biomedical research ethics among Qatar's health researchers, noting the role of the Department of Health Research Regulation in emphasizing the importance of compliance with policies, principles and regulations for medical and health biological research, and its important role in proposing and developing policies for basic, transitional and pre-clinical biomedical research.

Dr. Amani Dahir added that the Department of Health Research Organization is also responsible for developing policies, proposing legislation and a framework that sets the national strategic direction for health research (biomedical, human, animal), health research on communicable and non-communicable diseases, as well as supporting research activities, for researchers, infrastructure, and financing research needs related to Qatar's national development strategy. The workshop involved a variety of local and international experts specialising in the fields of biomedical and health research.