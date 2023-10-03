Al Muraikhi Meets Acting Charge D'affairs At Embassy Of Lebanon


10/3/2023 2:29:34 AM

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Lebanon to Qatar Farah Berri. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

