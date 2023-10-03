President Of Djibouti Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
President of the Republic of Djibouti H E Ismail Omar Guelleh arrived yesterday in Doha to attend the opening ceremony of the 2023 Doha Horticulture Expo. His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at the Hamad International Airport by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi and Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to the State of Qatar H E Tayeb Dbd Robleh.
MENAFN03102023000063011010ID1107177566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.