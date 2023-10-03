Stablecoins To Revolutionise Africa's Economic Landscape

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



In an era where financial empowerment is paramount, Africa is witnessing a remarkable surge in the adoption of stablecoins, poised to reshape the continent's economic landscape. Cryptocurrency, once a buzzword, has now evolved into an indispensable force for financial innovation and inclusion. Among these digital currencies, stablecoins have emerged as a beacon of stability and accessibility, offering a number of benefits to individuals and businesses alike.

Yellow Card ( - the fastest-growing cryptocurrency company in Africa, with a presence in over 17 countries - has seen the positive impact that stablecoins are having in digital transformation and financial inclusion.

Adoption and Scalability:

According to a report ( by Emurgo Africa, between 2021 and 2022, Africa experienced a staggering 1200% surge in cryptocurrency adoption. However, to better understand the significant growth, we need to unpack the contributing factors around adoption and use cases.

"If we compare crypto adoption in Africa to the West, we notice distinct differences in customer needs and use patterns. In the West, cryptocurrencies are primarily used for investment and trading, whereas in Africa, they serve as a hedge against inflation and a means for cross-border payments. Many Africans seek stability, which stablecoins undoubtedly provide," said John Colson, CMO of Yellow Card.

Stablecoins are pegged to stable currencies and powered by blockchain technology. Various blockchains look for ways to make accessing them cheaper compared to traditional means of sending money. This mission drives the innovation behind the likes of Solana, whose network allows stablecoins to be accessed cheaper and easier for people - with low network fees and faster transaction times.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and convenience in the world of cryptocurrencies, Yellow Card has added support for USDC on the Solana blockchain.

Peter Mureu, Director of Marketing at Yellow Card, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to leverage the Solana network to bring the benefits of stablecoins and cryptocurrencies to African users. Solana's network has played a pivotal role in driving stablecoin adoption across Africa with high transaction speeds while maintaining decentralisation through innovative approaches."

Looking to the Future:

One of the main challenges in the industry is centred around regulatory frameworks, specific to each country, that seek to strike a balance between fostering innovation and ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Continued conversations with regulatory bodies, government and participating in sandboxes as well as knowledge sharing are pivotal factors in creating a successful and sustainable industry.



Another notable challenge lies in the scalability and cost-effectiveness of blockchain networks, especially when it comes to handling the growing demand for stablecoins in Africa. Solana's blockchain technology is instrumental in addressing this challenge ensuring that stablecoins can efficiently serve the needs of African customers.

Education remains an important factor in the ecosystem and Yellow Card is spearheading many initiatives to foster inclusivity to break down the barriers to understanding and access. Some of their initiatives include the free Yellow Card Academy ( Brand Ambassador program ( webinars and many on-the-ground events.

As Africa continues to embrace cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, innovative solutions are set to play a pivotal role in reshaping the financial landscape, fostering economic stability, and enhancing financial inclusion across the continent. Yellow Card stands poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the next chapter of Africa's financial evolution.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Yellow Card Financial.

For more information:

Contact: Rutendo Nyamuda

PR Office for Yellow Card



About Yellow Card:

Yellow Card is the largest cryptocurrency exchange on the African continent. Operating across 17 countries, Yellow Card is a financial services company that offers a crypto exchange, easy cross-border payments powered by crypto, and an API suite for companies to on-and-off-ramp anyone on the continent and abroad.



In 2022, Yellow Card announced its Series B fundraise of $40 million, bringing total funds raised to over $50 million - the most capital raised by any African cryptocurrency company.

Download logo