Martinizing Cleaners Opens In Saltillo, MS

Saltillo, MS, Tupelo, MS and Naples, FL, September 26, 2023 -- Clean Franchise Brands (CFB), the largest dry cleaning and laundry company on the planet, recently announced the opening of a Martinizing Cleaners at 103 Town Creek Drive, Saltillo, MS. Martinizing Cleaners of Saltillo is owned and operated by Gregg Kennedy and his wife Margaret Ann. The Tupelo, MS residents converted the former Former Town Creek Drycleaning and Laundry into a Martinizing in July 2023.

Martinizing Cleaners of Saltillo represents the third Martinizing Cleaners for Kennedy. He also owns and operates Martinizing Cleaners locations in Tupelo, MS at: 603 West Main Street and 1196 West Main Street. Kennedy took over those two locations in 1990, buying the business from his father-in-law.

“One of the reasons I bought the two Martinizing locations back in 1990 was Martinizing's unique way of cleaning and dry cleaning clothes. I thought it was appropriate for a unique city like Tupelo-birthplace of Elvis and a vibrant music scene,” said Kennedy.“By converting to Martinizing in Saltillo, we are bringing Martinizing to even more people in the greater Tupelo area.”

Kennedy's father-in-law opened his Martinizing Cleaners locations in 1958. In fact, the two Tupelo locations still proudly boast the original Martinizing signs. With the third location, the Kennedy's now employ 27 people.

Martinizing Cleaners offers a wide array of cleaning services, including but not limited to: dry cleaning, shirt laundry, alterations, wash & fold, bulk laundry, leather cleaning, wedding gown cleaning and wedding gown preservation; and comforter cleaning.

Hours at Martinizing Cleaners of Saltillo are 7:00 am to 6pm, Monday through Friday. Martinizing Cleaners of Tupelo at 603 West Main Street are Monday through Saturday, 7:00 am to 6 pm. Martinizing Cleaners of Tupelo at West Main Shopping Center is open Monday through Friday, 7am to 6pm and Saturday, 8am to 1pm. Martinizing Cleaners also provides convenient pickup and delivery.

For more information, visit

About Martinizing Dry Cleaning:

As part of Clean Franchise Brands, Martinizing is among the largest U.S. based dry-cleaning franchise systems with more than 400 locations in seven countries including Canada, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Peru. Martinizing was founded in 1949 and remains a trusted, iconic name in dry cleaning in the U.S. For more information, visit .

About Clean Franchise Brands, LLC:

Based in Naples, Florida, Clean Franchise Brands, LLC is now the owner of the following brands: Lapels Dry Cleaning; Martinizing Dry Cleaning; 1-800-DryClean, Pressed4Time, Dry Cleaning Station and Bizziebox. Collectively, the brands have 400 plus stores in 40 states and nine countries. Clean Franchise Brands corporate office is located at 711 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102.

For more information, go to or contact John Powers at .