Martinizing Cleaners Of Fairport, NY 'Costars' As The Site Of NFL Commercial Featuring Damar Hamlin

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 3, 2023 12:20 am - Martinizing Cleaners of Fairport, NY "Costars" as The Site of NFL Commercial Featuring Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin

Perinton, NY and Naples, FL, September 26, 2023 -- Martinizing Cleaners prides itself on delighting customers as they pick up their clothes. You could make the case that no customer was ever happier to pick up his order than Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, who recently did so in an NFL commercial shot at Martinizing Cleaners of Perinton, NY.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in a game at the end of the 2022 regular season. The NFL chose to feature Hamlin's return in the commercial produced by Barry Sonders, a Rochester native who's now an executive producer and managing partner at pf100 in Los Angeles. Sonders insisted the commercial highlighting Hamlin's triumphant return be shot locally near Buffalo and chose Martinizing Cleaners of Fairport, located at 12 Courtney Drive, Fairport, NY.

“Of course, we are all huge Bills fans here. So, when we were asked if we'd mind if they used our store for the shoot, it was a no-brainer-particularly since it gave us a chance to meet Damar,” said Todd Sankes, owner of Martinizing Cleaners of Fairport.“The cherry on top was that some of our people were in the commercial as well.”

The Martinizing Cleaners was converted into a Fanatics Cleaners for the spot. In the two-minute commercial, two Fanatics Cleaners discuss the upcoming NFL season while sifting through the cleaned shirts of NFL players. The last shirt belonged to Hamlin, who approached the counter to receive his jersey.

The commercial made its debut on September 6, the day before the 2023-24 NFL season was set to kick off.

Since the shoot, Martinizing Cleaners of Fairport has returned to its original look. Though that might change soon.

“"They told me I get an autographed jersey from him under the Martinizing sign, and I could post it in the lobby," Sankes said.

The full, two-minute commercial can be viewed on YouTube at Cleaners offers a wide array of cleaning services, including but not limited to: dry cleaning, shirt laundry, alterations, wash & fold, bulk laundry, leather cleaning, shoe repair, wedding gown cleaning and preservation; and comforter cleaning.

These services can be accessed using the Martinizing app, which enables customers to initiate an order and then drop off clothes to be cleaned and receive a notification when the clothes are available for pickup. The standard turnaround time is two business days.

Martinizing Cleaners of Fairport is open Monday through Friday, 7am to 6pm; Saturday, 9am to 3pm. For further information, visit or by calling 585-425-4242.

For information on the Martinizing Cleaners franchise opportunity, visit martinizingfranchise or call 248-654-7009.

About Martinizing Cleaners:

As part of Clean Brands, Martinizing is among the largest U.S. based dry-cleaning franchise systems with more than 400 locations in seven countries including Canada, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Peru. Martinizing was founded in 1949 and remains a trusted, iconic name in dry cleaning in the U.S. For more information, visit or contact John Powers at .