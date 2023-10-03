Alepo Technologies Inc. Appoints Sunil Diaz As CEO

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 3, 2023 12:35 am - Sunil Diaz joins Alepo Technologies as CEO, bringing vast telecom and technology expertise to foster innovation and steer the firm toward robust growth.

Alepo Technologies Inc., a leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sunil Diaz as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Sunil brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in the technology industry.

Sunil Diaz, a seasoned executive with over two decades of experience in telecommunications and software development, joins Alepo with a mission to drive innovation, growth, and market expansion. Sunil served in various leadership roles at renowned technology companies, including a startup, where he demonstrated his ability to foster innovation, build teams, and deliver exceptional results. Prior to joining Alepo, his most recent role was at Enghouse Networks, where, as General Manager, he was responsible for driving $100M+ in new revenue through M&A and organic growth.

“We welcome Sunil Diaz to our executive leadership team. Alepo is known for its commitment to providing advanced digital solutions, including our latest Generative AI platform to communications service providers and enterprises worldwide. Sunil's appointment underscores the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and ensuring customers receive the highest quality products and services.” said Jonathan Garini, Chairman of the Board, Alepo.

“I am excited to take on the role of CEO at Alepo,” said Sunil Diaz.“Alepo has a remarkable history of delivering cutting-edge solutions to the telecommunications industry. Together with our talented team, we will continue to drive digital transformation for our customers, and empower them with cutting-edge solutions such as Alepo's new Generative AI powered platform, to succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Derrick Gross, the outgoing President of Alepo, for his significant contributions to Alepo over the last ten years. I wish him all the best for the future.”

Originally Published at: