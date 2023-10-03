Türkiye Demands Closure Of Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant In Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. An appeal was sent
to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at a meeting of
the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, demanding that it take
measures regarding the Metsamor nuclear power plant located in
Armenia, Trend reports.
At a meeting of the Turkish Parliament, it was noted that the
nuclear power plant is located 16 km from the Turkish border.
The Petitions Commission of the Turkish Grand National Assembly,
which analyzes petitions and complaints submitted by citizens to
parliament, has been asked to take action against the risks caused
by nuclear power plants.
The Commission responded to the request based on information
provided by the Ministry, institutions and organizations on this
issue.
The response of the parliamentary commission indicated that a
seminar on radiation emergencies was held, the purpose of which was
to educate the population of Igdir.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasized that the IAEA and the
European Union have determined that the plant's safety status does
not meet modern technical standards. The Agency continues its
efforts to address safety deficiencies associated with plant design
deficiencies. IAEA staff periodically conduct visits and
inspections to Armenia, and after each security mission a detailed
report is compiled.
“The nuclear power plant is a risk factor for the entire region.
Our country speaks about these risks both at the IAEA general
conferences and during the necessary appeals to the international
community,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry noted.
The Foreign Ministry stated that the nuclear power plant should
be closed.
“The issue related to this will continue to be under the close
attention of our country,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.
