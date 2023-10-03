Türkiye Demands Closure Of Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant In Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. An appeal was sent to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at a meeting of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, demanding that it take measures regarding the Metsamor nuclear power plant located in Armenia, Trend reports.

At a meeting of the Turkish Parliament, it was noted that the nuclear power plant is located 16 km from the Turkish border.

The Petitions Commission of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, which analyzes petitions and complaints submitted by citizens to parliament, has been asked to take action against the risks caused by nuclear power plants.

The Commission responded to the request based on information provided by the Ministry, institutions and organizations on this issue.

The response of the parliamentary commission indicated that a seminar on radiation emergencies was held, the purpose of which was to educate the population of Igdir.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasized that the IAEA and the European Union have determined that the plant's safety status does not meet modern technical standards. The Agency continues its efforts to address safety deficiencies associated with plant design deficiencies. IAEA staff periodically conduct visits and inspections to Armenia, and after each security mission a detailed report is compiled.

“The nuclear power plant is a risk factor for the entire region. Our country speaks about these risks both at the IAEA general conferences and during the necessary appeals to the international community,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry noted.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the nuclear power plant should be closed.

“The issue related to this will continue to be under the close attention of our country,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.