Chronicles Of Victory: October 3, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020 in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with liberation of
Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian
occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the eighth day of the Second
Karabakh war:
- President Ilham Aliyev announced that the Azerbaijani army
raised the Azerbaijani flag in Madagiz (now renamed to Sugovushan),
and announced the liberation from occupation of a number of
villages in Tartar, Jabrayil and Fuzuli regions;
- On October 3, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan presented
a list of the destroyed military equipment of the Armenian Armed
Forces. Its total losses amounted to 230 tanks and other armored
vehicles, 250 artillery installations, multiple launch rocket
systems and mortars, 38 air defense systems, 10 command and
observation posts, 7 ammunition depots, more than 130 vehicles, 1
anti-aircraft missile complex S-300;
- During the night of October 3, the combat activity of the
Armenian armed forces in various directions of the front was
suppressed, crushing blows were inflicted on them;
- The armed forces of Armenia subjected to intensive shelling
the city of Tartar, the regional villages of Sakhlaabad, Gazyan,
Gapanli, Gaynag, Askipara, Gusanli, the villages of Aghdam region
Ayag Garvand, Imamgulubeyli, Garadaghly, Tazakand, Ajabadin region
of Muganli, Giyunyungodbaranla
- Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at a briefing that since
September 27, 19 civilians have been killed as a result of Armenian
shelling. Among those killed are three women and two children;
- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has distributed footage
of the destruction of Armenian Army's military equipment;
- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has distributed video
footage from the territories liberated from the occupation;
- residents of Baku on the balconies of their houses celebrated
the liberation of the village of Sugovushan.
