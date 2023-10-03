Azerbaijani Authorities Address Reintegration Appeals Of Karabakh Armenians

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Employees of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population continue their activities to ensure sustainable reintegration of Karabakh's Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society and provide them with patronage from Azerbaijani state, Trend reports.

The activities follow the relevant instructions given to the working group for addressing social, humanitarian, economic, and infrastructure issues in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

According to the joint statement from the press services of State Migration Service and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, for the purpose of initial registration to join the reintegration process, five residents have applied to the reception office in Khankendi city, and during an outreach reception conducted in the region, two residents applied the State Migration Service.

Consequently, their applications for initial registration have been received, and they will be further informed about the processing of these applications. Each of them has expressed the desire to live in the Karabakh Economic Zone and, after obtaining Azerbaijani citizenship, avail themselves of the protection of the Azerbaijani state.

Additionally, during the outreach reception, legal awareness-raising work was carried out with other residents who were informed about the reintegration process.

Furthermore, to assess the current needs related to the humanitarian situation, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population conducted an assessment of primary socio-psychological, social, and rehabilitation services with residents, identifying their needs.

During the assessment, socio-psychological awareness-raising work was conducted, and consultations were provided on disability and rehabilitation services.

Azerbaijan has started practical activities for the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region. In this regard, Ramin Mammadov, who was appointed responsible for contacts with Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with representatives of Armenian residents in Yevlakh and Khojaly on September 21, 25 and 29, 2023.

During the meetings, the reintegration plans of the Republic of Azerbaijan were presented and discussions were held around this.

It was noted that reintegration is carried out within the framework of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan on the basis of the Constitution, laws and international obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Regardless of ethnic, religious or linguistic affiliation, equality of rights and freedom of everyone is guaranteed, including the security of everyone.