Azerbaijani Authorities Address Reintegration Appeals Of Karabakh Armenians

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Employees of the
Azerbaijani State Migration Service and the Ministry of Labor and
Social Protection of Population continue their activities to ensure
sustainable reintegration of Karabakh's Armenian residents into
Azerbaijani society and provide them with patronage from
Azerbaijani state, Trend reports.
The activities follow the relevant instructions given to the
working group for addressing social, humanitarian, economic, and
infrastructure issues in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.
According to the joint statement from the press services of
State Migration Service and the Ministry of Labor and Social
Protection of Population, for the purpose of initial registration
to join the reintegration process, five residents have applied to
the reception office in Khankendi city, and during an outreach
reception conducted in the region, two residents applied the State
Migration Service.
Consequently, their applications for initial registration have
been received, and they will be further informed about the
processing of these applications. Each of them has expressed the
desire to live in the Karabakh Economic Zone and, after obtaining
Azerbaijani citizenship, avail themselves of the protection of the
Azerbaijani state.
Additionally, during the outreach reception, legal
awareness-raising work was carried out with other residents who
were informed about the reintegration process.
Furthermore, to assess the current needs related to the
humanitarian situation, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection
of the Population conducted an assessment of primary
socio-psychological, social, and rehabilitation services with
residents, identifying their needs.
During the assessment, socio-psychological awareness-raising
work was conducted, and consultations were provided on disability
and rehabilitation services.
Azerbaijan has started practical activities for the
reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region.
In this regard, Ramin Mammadov, who was appointed responsible for
contacts with Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with
representatives of Armenian residents in Yevlakh and Khojaly on
September 21, 25 and 29, 2023.
During the meetings, the reintegration plans of the Republic of
Azerbaijan were presented and discussions were held around
this.
It was noted that reintegration is carried out within the
framework of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of
Azerbaijan on the basis of the Constitution, laws and international
obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Regardless of ethnic, religious or linguistic affiliation,
equality of rights and freedom of everyone is guaranteed, including
the security of everyone.
MENAFN03102023000187011040ID1107177540
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.