Group Of Azerbaijani Servicemen Who Completed Their Service Term, Discharged (PHOTO/VIDEO)

- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3.
The military units
of the Azerbaijan Army held activities with regard to the discharge
of a group of servicemen whose term of active military service has
ended, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for
the sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence of the
Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The
National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
The speakers congratulated the active military servicemen who
were sent to the reserve of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, and wished
them success in their future activities.
The soldiers who completed their military service expressed
great honor and pride for serving in the victorious Azerbaijan
Army, and noted that the positive qualities acquired during
military service will contribute to their role as worthy citizens
in society.
At the events, a group of servicemen who distinguished
themselves in combat tasks fulfilled during military service, in
particular in local anti-terror measures held in the Karabakh
region of Azerbaijan, were awarded.
In the end, photos were taken with discharged servicemen and
they were sent to their places of residence.
