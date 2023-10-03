KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.79 To USD 96.11 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down USD 1.79 to USD 96.11 per barrel on Monday in contrast with USD 97.90 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

The same occurred to the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate at the global markets with the first going down by USD 1.49 to USD 90.71 per barrel and the latter by USD 1.97 to USD 88.82 pb. (end)

