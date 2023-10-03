SANA: Israeli Attack On Syria Injures 2 Soldiers

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Syrian authorities said two military personnel were injured in an Israeli attack on Deir ez-Zor on Tuesday. According to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), quoting a military source, the airstrike also caused material damage to military locations. Last month, an Israeli attack on Tartus city killed two soldiers. Israel had been attacking Syria continuously since 2011. (end) ab

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.