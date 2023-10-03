Verona Pharma To Present Additional Analyses Of Positive Phase 3 ENHANCE Studies In COPD At CHEST 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PDUFA Target Action Date of June 26, 2024

Pooled analysis and subgroup data further support potential of ensifentrine, an investigational, novel, selective, dual inhibitor of PDE3 and PDE4

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the“Company”), announces four presentations on additional analyses from its successful Phase 3 ENHANCE studies with ensifentrine for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”) will be presented at CHEST Annual Meeting (“CHEST”) 2023. The data are published in the CHEST Annual Meeting on-line supplement. Ensifentrine is Verona Pharma's investigational dual PDE3 and PDE4 inhibitor, a potential first-in-class product currently under review by the US FDA for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

The presentations will include pooled analyses from the ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2 studies which demonstrated treatment with ensifentrine resulted in substantial reductions in the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations regardless of recent exacerbation history and was well-tolerated. In addition, the presentations will include subgroup data analyses which demonstrate improvements in lung function, symptoms, quality of life endpoints and reductions in the rate and risk of exacerbations regardless of background therapy as well as reduction in daily rescue medication use.

Frank Sciurba, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine commented:“These additional analyses from the ENHANCE program further demonstrate ensifentrine's potential, if approved, to become an effective novel treatment for COPD patients. Ensifentrine's combined bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activity could lead to meaningful benefits in a broad population of COPD patients.

Details of Verona Pharma's presentations are listed below and linked to the CHEST website:

Presentation: Ensifentrine, a novel dual phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and 4 inhibitor, reduces exacerbation rate and risk regardless of exacerbation history in pooled ENHANCE trial analyses

Presenter: Frank Sciurba, MD, Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

Session: Latest Advances in Management of Obstructive Lung Disease

Presentation: Nebulized ensifentrine improves lung function, symptoms, quality of life and reduces exacerbations in symptomatic COPD patients regardless of background LAMA or LABA therapy

Presenter: Thomas Siler, MD, Pulmonary Disease, Saint Charles

Session: Latest Advances in Management of Obstructive Lung Disease

Presentation: Ensifentrine reduces COPD symptoms and rescue medication use over 24 weeks in two Phase 3 trials in symptomatic patients with moderate to severe COPD

Presenter: Frank Sciurba, MD, Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

Session: Latest Advances in Management of Obstructive Lung Disease

Presentation: Pooled safety results over 24 weeks from the ENHANCE program with ensifentrine, a novel dual phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and 4 inhibitor

Presenter: Thomas Siler, MD, Pulmonary Disease, Saint Charles

Session: Latest Advances in Management of Obstructive Lung Disease