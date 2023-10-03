KBC Group: Update Regarding The KBC Group Share Buyback Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 25 September 2023 and 29 September 2023, included:
| Date
| No. of shares
| Total price
| Average price
| Lowest price
| Highest price
| 25-09-2023
| 65 000
| € 3 891 453
| € 59.87
| € 59.46
| € 60.78
| 26-09-2023
| 85 000
| € 5 057 143
| € 59.50
| € 58.92
| € 59.80
| 27-09-2023
| 60 000
| € 3 562 350
| € 59.37
| € 59.00
| € 59.78
| 28-09-2023
| 80 000
| € 4 769 856
| € 59.62
| € 58.92
| € 59.96
| 29-09-2023
| 83 000
| € 4 919 435
| € 59.27
| € 59.14
| € 59.94
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 2 867 765 on 29 September 2023.
