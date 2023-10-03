KBC Group: Update Regarding The KBC Group Share Buyback Programme

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 2 867 765 on 29 September 2023. This information is also available at

