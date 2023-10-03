AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For September 2023 And Q3 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In September 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 401,520 passengers, which is a 2.3% increase compared to September 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 24.4% to 25,823 units and the number of passenger vehicles remained unchanged with 61,602 units in the same comparison. In the third quarter of 2023 (July-September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,775,821 passengers, which is a 6.2% decrease compared to the same period a year ago. The decrease was driven mostly due to chartering of vessels including Silja Europa and Galaxy I (formerly Galaxy) that transported approximately 200,000 passengers in the third quarter of 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 26.1% to 75,701 units and the number of passenger vehicles by 1.5% to 273,514 units in the same comparison. AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2023 and the third quarter of the year were the following:

Sept 2023 Sept 2022 Change Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change Passengers 401,520 392,491 2.3% 1,775,821 1,893,603 -6.2% Finland–Sweden 119,457 123,927 -3.6% 539,121 658,376 -18.1% Estonia–Finland 252,945 240,307 5.3% 1,076,675 1,083,276 -0.6% Estonia–Sweden 29,118 28,257 3.0% 160,025 151,951 5.3% Cargo Units 25,823 34,169 -24.4% 75,701 102,399 -26.1% Finland-Sweden 3,310 4,879 -32.2% 8,718 14,771 -41.0% Estonia-Finland 18,461 25,221 -26.8% 55,601 76,117 -27.0% Estonia-Sweden 4,052 4,069 -0.4% 11,382 11,511 -1.1% Passenger Vehicles 61,602 61,603 0.0% 273,514 277,747 -1.5% Finland-Sweden 5,785 7,108 -18.6% 39,189 57,503 -31.8% Estonia-Finland 54,364 52,849 2.9% 223,335 208,526 7.1% Estonia-Sweden 1,453 1,646 -11.7% 10,990 11,718 -6.2%

FINLAND–SWEDEN

The third quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär /Turku-Stockholm route. The cruise ferry Galaxy I stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter agreement.

ESTONIA–FINLAND

The third quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter agreement.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN

The third quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen did not operate for 12 days due to the planned dry docking on 3-15 September 2023.

OTHER EVENTS

In September 2023 the charter agreement of Galaxy I was extended for six months until April 2023 with the option of extending the agreement for another six months at the end of the agreement period.





