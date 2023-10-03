Aging Analytics Agency Maps Global AI In Diabetes Industry Landscape, Revealing Key Trends And Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diabetes Companies Investment Dynamics

- Aging Analytics AgencyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- .. Investments in diabetes-focused AI companies reach $4.755 bn. A 13-fold increase since 2015, with peak growth seen in 2022. Key markets identified: USA and Europe host 30% companies each, leading in AI-driven diabetes services. Emerging players: Asia, the UK, Switzerland, and Israel collectively contribute 32% to the total number of companies. Findings also reveal 100 top AI in Diabetes leaders leading the charge in AI-driven diabetes research and developmentAging Analytics Agency (AAA), a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, today announced the launch of its AI in Diabetes 2023, poised to reshape the landscape of diabetes research and treatment. With unwavering confidence in the transformative potential of AI in healthcare, this platform is at the forefront of innovation in the fight against diabetes.AI in Diabetes 2023 represents a significant leap forward in the field of diabetes care. Harnessing the power of advanced AI technologies, the platform contributes to accelerating research and enhancing the quality of treatment for diabetic patients. Its mission is to unlock new frontiers in diabetes care, ultimately improving the lives of millions worldwide.With investments in diabetes-focused AI companies skyrocketing to $4.755 billion by September 2023-a remarkable 13-fold increase since 2015-the pinnacle of this growth was observed in 2022. This staggering growth underscores the profound shift in investor interest toward diabetes enterprises integrating AI into their operations.According to the findings, the majority of companies offering AI-driven diabetes services are concentrated in the USA and Europe, with each region hosting 30% of the companies analyzed as part of the platform. Asia and the UK follow closely, with 14% and 10% of all companies, respectively. Switzerland and Israel also emerge as significant players in the industry, hosting 8% of the world's AI in diabetes companies.AAA has also identified the 100 top AI in Diabetes leaders who are leading the charge in AI-driven diabetes research and development. This diverse team of experts includes researchers, data scientists, and technologists, all committed to harnessing AI's potential to address the complex challenges of diabetes R&D.AI in Diabetes platform offers profound AI-driven insights on both private and public markets within the tech industries. With over 25 specialized Big Data Analytics Systems and Dashboards tailored to specific tech sectors and regions, the platform empowers decision-makers with data-driven strategies and unparalleled industry intelligence.The AI in Diabetes platform serves as a comprehensive resource center dedicated to all things related to AI in diabetes. Whether you are a researcher, healthcare provider, industry professional, investor, or someone affected by diabetes, this platform is designed to empower you with the latest knowledge, connections, and opportunities in this rapidly evolving field.For more information, please visitAbout Aging Analytics AgencyAging Analytics Agency is the only analytical company focused exclusively on the topics of Aging, Geroscience and Longevity. Founded in 2013, with headquarters in London, UK and branches in Europe, US and Canada, it began producing in-depth reports on Longevity long before it emerged as an industry.Press contact:

