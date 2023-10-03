Trade Mastermind Celebrates Its Award As A Startup Business Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trade Mastermind, the leading coaching and training provider for the UK construction industry, is excited to announce a prestigious award win.

PETERBOROUGH, LINCOLNSHIRE, ENGLAND, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On 29 September 2023 Trade Mastermind, based in Peterborough, won a prestigious Signature Award in the Startup of the Year category, hosted by the The Business Influencer Magazine. The Signature Awards celebrate the best in business in the UK and especially those operating in the business-to-business sectors. The yearly event shines a spotlight on the work of those business professionals who have provided cutting edge thinking and have driven their organisations forward.Startup Business Of The Year is a testament to Trade Mastermind's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the business development world. Winning this award showcases the company's potential and underscores its growing influence in the UK Construction industry.The business was founded by Joseph Valente, who is the 2015 winner of the award-winning BBC hit TV show, 'The Apprentice', where his hard-earned victory secured him the support of Lord Sugar as his business partner, mentor & investor. Famous for his rise to success from humble beginnings, Joseph has inspired people from all walks of life, and is now a business mentor, best-selling author and a sought-after keynote speaker.Joseph Valente, CEO, said: "It's great to be back to the winning ways and to be recognised for the Incredible success we've had, building the Trade Mastermind over the last couple of years. A special thanks to the team and our loyal customers.”The success of Trade Mastermind wouldn't have been possible without the collective effort of its passionate and dedicated team members, who have worked tirelessly to achieve this remarkable milestone. The company also extends its gratitude to its clients and partners for their support and trust.ABOUT TRADE MASTERMINDTrade Mastermind is a leading provider of coaching and training for the UK construction and trade businesses . Founded by the BBC Apprentice Winner Joseph Valente, the business is passionate about helping trade businesses scale up by learning how to get better at sales, marketing, operations and recruitment - all the disciplines vital for business success, yet not taught in any trade apprenticeship or college course. Now boasting over 1500 stong customer base in all trade sectors and hundreds of 5-star reviews on TrustPilot, the business is looking forward to reaching new heights in 2024.For more information about the business, please visit Contact - Trade Mastermind or download The Trade Secrets Podcast on most streaming services.

