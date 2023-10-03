Boomfi Announces Partnership With TRM Labs To Strengthen Regulatory Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BoomFi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BoomFi , the all-in-one solution for accepting cryptocurrency payments across various blockchains, has announced a partnership with TRM Labs , the leader in blockchain intelligence solutions. This collaboration aims to strengthen the BoomFi platform's regulatory compliance posture with new levels of transactional risk transparency.BoomFi's innovative platform allows businesses to seamlessly accept crypto payments, whether it's for one-time payments, subscriptions, metered billing, invoicing, or even settling crypto to fiat transactions. With the rapid growth and integration of cryptocurrencies into mainstream business transactions, ensuring regulatory compliance is paramount. This partnership combines TRM Labs' state-of-the-art compliance and risk management solutions with BoomFi's platform, to monitor for potential risks.TRM Labs, with its vast expertise in the crypto domain, has been a front-runner in providing comprehensive solutions to address risks related to fraud, money laundering, and financial crime in the blockchain ecosystem. Applying TRM's powerful wallet screening and transaction monitoring technology to BoomFi customer transactions will bring a level of transactional risk transparency not previously available."We are thrilled to collaborate with TRM Labs," said Jack Tang, CEO and co-founder of BoomFi. "At BoomFi, our mission has always been to provide a seamless and trustworthy environment for businesses to transact with crypto. By integrating TRM's top-tier compliance solutions, we are reinforcing our commitment to customer trust and the highest standards of safety.""We applaud BoomFi's dedication to advancing crypto payment solutions,” said Esteban Castaño, co-founder and CEO, TRM Labs.“Together, we're working to ensure that businesses can enjoy the benefits of crypto transactions, backed by a robust compliance infrastructure."Building on previous successful partnerships, TRM Labs continues to showcase its capabilities in integrating and enhancing platforms with its compliance services. This collaboration with BoomFi will further elevate the standards of safety and trust in the crypto payments landscape."The partnership between BoomFi and TRM Labs is a leap forward in ensuring the longevity and credibility of cryptocurrency transactions. It highlights the proactive steps being taken to fortify the infrastructure that supports the burgeoning digital economy, paving the way for a more secure and trustworthy crypto payment ecosystem." - Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner, Blockchain Founders Fund .For more information about this partnership or to schedule an interview, please contact:BoomFiContact: BoomFi Press OfficeEmail:TRM LabsContact: Sondra MagnessEmail:About BoomFi:BoomFi is a next generation crypto payment processor, enabling businesses to accept cryptocurrencies across a wide range of blockchains and currencies in a compliant and safe manner. Businesses can accept one-time payments, recurring payments, metered and invoicing available through our no-code, low-code and SDK/API options. You can settle funds in your preferred crypto wallet or bank account, seamlessly bridging fiat and crypto economies.About TRM Labs:TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence to help financial institutions, cryptocurrency businesses, and public agencies detect, investigate, and mitigate crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM's risk management platform includes solutions for cryptocurrency anti-money laundering (AML), transaction monitoring and wallet screening, investigative tracing, and entity risk scoring, including Know-Your-VASP. These tools enable organizations worldwide to embrace cryptocurrency-related transactions, products, and partnerships safely. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA, hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit .

BoomFi Press Office

BoomFi

email us here