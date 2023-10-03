Dissolvable Stitches Market Forecasted To Reach At US$ 2.5 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global dissolvable stitches market is valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 2.5 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a steady CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Sutures that spontaneously dissolve and are eliminated from the body while a wound heals are referred to as absorbable sutures or dissolvable sutures. Manufacturers create dissolvable stitches using particular materials, such as synthetic polymers or animal proteins, which the body's natural chemicals may degrade and absorb. A patient does not need to go back to a clinic or hospital for the removal of the absorbable stitches because the body can gradually eliminate them.

The growth of the Dissolvable Stitches Market is primarily driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, as dissolvable stitches eliminate the need for a second procedure to remove sutures, reducing patient discomfort and infection risk. Additionally, advancements in suture materials and manufacturing technologies are enhancing the performance and versatility of dissolvable stitches, further fueling their adoption in various surgical applications.

Key Takeaways:



In the US, the dissolvable stitches market is expected to witness a high CAGR due to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions. Besides this, developed healthcare infrastructure in Germany and the UK are all contributing to the sales of dissolvable stitches. The launch of innovative suturing devices is contributing to the rapid sales of dissolvable stitches. Demand for dissolvable stitches is dominated by hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers and preference for treatment is expected to shift towards clinic.

The industry is driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and advancements in suture materials and manufacturing techniques. Moreover, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population has led to a surge in surgical procedures. – Says FACTMR Expert

Competitive landscape:

Absorbable stitches are currently gaining preference among healthcare professionals as these solutions offer clinical advantages over traditional sutures. Dissolvable stitches for deeper wounds are capable of recovering quickly & effectively.

According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, key players in the dissolvable stitches market are focusing on producing advanced stitches to make treatment procedures more effective.

Some of their tactics to maintain the current market positions include a strong focus on the innovation of new technologies in suturing devices to perform complicated surgical procedures and the growth of production capacity.

Purified connective tissue produced from the serosal layer of bovine intestines is used to make the Surgigut gut sutures by Medtronic. CAPROSYN monofilament absorbable sutures, VELOSORB fast braided absorbable sutures, and POLYSORB braided absorbable sutures are among the various Medtronic dissolvable sutures.

Market Competition

The competitive landscape of the market is moderately competitive. Notable players include:-



Ethicon (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson),

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Medtronic plc,

Smith & Nephew plc,

Peters Surgical,

Demetech Corporation,

EndoEvolution, LLC, DemeTECH Corporation.

Key Segments of Dissolvable Stitches Industry Research:

By Type :



Natural Synthetic

By Application :



Cardiovascular Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

General Surgeries Ophthalmic Surgeries

By End User :



Hospitals

Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Dissolvable Stitches include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Dissolvable Stitches Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Dissolvable Stitches market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Dissolvable Stitches market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Dissolvable Stitches market size?

