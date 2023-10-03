Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Is Likely To Be Valued At US$ 39 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Ocular Drug Delivery Technology demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Ocular Drug Delivery Technology market outlook across the globe.

During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 8.2% . From 2022 to 2032, the ocular drug delivery technology industry is poised to flourish at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach a value of US$ 39 Billion by the end of 2032.

Key Companies Profiled



Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Alimera Sciences

Allergan Plc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (Bausch Health Company), Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Bepreve

Istalol

Besivance

Alrex Zylet

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Ocular Drug Delivery Technology providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launches so as to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.



In Feb 2022, Alimera Sciences, Inc., a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announces that Alimera Sciences Europe Limited, its Ireland-based European subsidiary, launched ILUVIEN® for non-infectious posterior uveitis in Spain, through its distribution partner, Brill Pharma (Brill). In October 2021, Allergan, an AbbVie company, announced that it will present new pooled analyses and post hoc results from the Phase 3 trials of AGN-190584 (pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution 1.25%), an investigational novel treatment for presbyopia, at Academy 2021, the annual meeting of the American Academy of Optometry, November 3-6. Presentations included the clinical results for near and intermediate vision, functional near vision, efficacy for post-LASIK patients, and the patient experience.

