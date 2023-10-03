Analysis Of The Automotive Cybersecurity Market In 2023 And A Forecast Through 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market size (2023-2032 value and 2032 forecast) is among the excellent qualitative and quantitative data offered by the worldwide Automotive Cybersecurity industr study. The research also includes descriptions of significant participants, key financial data, and an analysis of the market's competitive pressure.

The size of the global automotive cybersecurity market was approximately USD 6.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to increase to USD 28.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 18.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Top Companies Market Share in Automotive Cyber Security Industry: (In no particular order of Rank)













Argus Cyber Security





Cisco Systems





Arilou Technologies





Harman International





Intel Corporation





NXP Semiconductors





ESCRYPT Embedded Systems





Secunet AG





Infineon Technologies AG Harman International Industries

Type Segment Analysis of Automotive Cyber Security Market

Type of Automotive Cyber Security analyzed in this report are as follows:













Network





Endpoint Wireless

Application Type Segment Analysis of Automotive Cyber Security Market

Some of the key Application Type of Automotive Cyber Security are:













Infotainment





Telematics Safety

