Lifting Hooks Revenue Set To Surpass US$ 250 Million By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global lifting hooks market is valued at US$ 160 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 250 million by 2033-end. Fact has forecasted worldwide sales of lifting hooks to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Smaller working load limit hooks, which are typically in the range of 1 to 5 tons, currently account for 60% share of the global market. A lifting hook is a tool used to grip and lift loads using a crane or hoist. Lifting hooks hold significant opportunities, being a crucial component in the lifting and rigging industry. Lifting hooks make lifting and rigging safe and efficient across various industries, such as construction, automotive, logistics, and transportation. This has increased the demand for lifting hooks.

Drivers



The construction and manufacturing industries require lifting hooks to lift and transport heavy materials and equipment such as steel beams, pipes, and machinery. The increasing demand for construction projects and the growth of manufacturing activities are supporting the growth of the market.

In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on worker safety, especially in industries that involve heavy lifting. Lifting hooks are essential in preventing accidents and ensuring worker safety, which is driving demand for high-quality lifting hooks.

The oil and gas, mining, and energy industries require heavy lifting equipment to lift and transport materials and equipment. The use of lifting hooks is critical in these industries to ensure safety and efficiency in operations, and their increasing adoption is driving the growth of the lifting hooks market.

The development of smart hooks with sensors is helping to improve safety and efficiency in lifting operations. These hooks are designed to detect and monitor load capacities, as well as provide real-time data, which is driving demand for these advanced lifting hooks. Governments worldwide have implemented regulations mandating the use of lifting hooks in industries such as construction, mining, and manufacturing to prevent accidents and ensure worker safety. These regulations are driving demand for lifting hooks in these industries.

Competitive landscape:

Top lifting hook producers are concentrating on new developments for the introduction of high-capacity lifting equipment while following safety regulations. Major businesses are working on reducing their carbon footprints to reduce their environmental impact. They are engaged in research and development efforts to offer cutting-edge products.

Leading companies are focusing on quality control, supply chain management, partnerships, product standards, and the strengthening of regional and global distribution networks. Key market players are aiming to increase their market share and geographical footprint through acquisitions in industries associated with lifting.

For instance :



Van Beest acquired the brand EXCEL. Under this brand, lifting hooks are produced in the company's French factory.

Kito Corporation is one of the global leaders in the crane and hoist manufacturing business and also has a strong material handling solution business. It acquired North American chain hook manufacturer Peerless Industrial Group to expand its business in North America. The Crosby Group a leading manufacturer of premium accessories used in lifting, rigging, and securement applications, acquired Gunnebo Industries, which is primarily into material handling and other related applications.

Key Segments of Lifting Hooks Industry Research:

· By Type :



Eye Hooks



With Latches

Without Latches

Clevis Hooks



With Latches

Without Latches

Swivel Hooks



With Latches

Without Latches

Grab Hooks



Eye Grabs

Clevis Grabs

Foundry Hooks



Eye Clevis

· By Working Load :



1 to 5 Tons

6 to 12 Tons

12 to 23 Tons

23 to 32 Tons Over 32 Tons

· By Industry :



Construction

Automotive

Logistics & Transportation

Industrial Others

· By Sales Channel :



OEMs Aftermarket

· By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

