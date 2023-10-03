(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Oprah's all-time favourite guest, Dr. Tererai Trent has brought her experience full circle by publishing her own anthology of stories in her latest release Ubuntu: On Whose Shoulders We Stand proudly published by Australia-based publisher KMD Books.

This much-anticipated book is due to release on October 7th, 2023.

The book consists of 16 stories shared by women who want to celebrate those who have helped them on their journey.

Ubuntu: On Whose Shoulders We Stand is a collection of inspired authors sharing their tales of giving humanity to others.

An ancient African word meaning "humanity to others". It is often described as reminding us that "I am what I am because of who we all are".

We live in a world that celebrates individual success while downplaying the role of others in achieving our dreams. We often forget that others play an equal part in our achievements. When you share your gratitude, you will rise up higher than you could ever dream of. Let's celebrate and honor other people who have helped us along the way.

This book has been endorsed by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York who states on the front cover "Thank you for your brave voices and for tapping into what makes us human beings - Ubuntu."

Dr. Tererai herself shares "Ubuntu: On Whose Shoulders We Stand is a collection of stories written by phenomenal women honoring the heroes and sheroes who have paved the path for them to accomplish their dreams, especially during the most challenging times of their journeys."

There is a global online launch on all KMD Books online platforms on October 7th and a physical launch celebration at Crom Castle, Ireland on November 9th.

Featured authors from across the world include:

Tererai Trent, Bettina Danganbarr, Sarah Blake, Bianca F Stawiarski, Celia Malahlela, Chiedza Malunga, Elisabeth Gabauer, Jen Hagen, Judy Cheung-Wood, Karen Weaver, Kellie Hackney, Lisa Benson, Margaret Williams, Miranda Murray, Raquelle Roulette, Scharrell Jackson, Vikki Speller.

All proceeds from book sales go directly to the Tererai Trent Foundation.

"Ubuntu: On Whose Shoulders We Stand" is available for purchase on October 7th, 2023, through major retailers in both physical and digital formats.

