"Music is my Lord!" - DJ Trhakz

DJ Trhakz , the rising star in the world of electronic music, who says that 'Music' is his 'Lord,' has just set the online music platform Soundcloud ablaze with the release of the artist's debut EP, "Mayhem ." In an impressive turn of events, DJ Trhakz's talent and unique sound have garnered him acceptance for monetization on Soundcloud in just a matter of days.

"Mayhem" is a sonic journey that's bound to captivate listeners with its pulsating beats and electrifying melodies. This EP marks DJ Trhakz's bold entry into the music scene, and it's already making waves.

But that's not all. DJ Trhakz is poised to expand his reach even further with upcoming releases on a plethora of partner platforms. From Apple Music to TikTok , DJ Trhakz's music will soon be available to fans across the globe.

DJ Trhakz Mayhem(2023) Album Tracks:

1. Closed

ISRC: QZS642343042

-5:17



2. Gun

ISRC: QZMHK2356139

-2:18



3. Infinity

ISRC: QZMHN2362194

-5:18

4. Now

ISRC: QZMHK2340104

-3:28

5. Senseless

ISRC: QZMHM2312507

-3:57

6. Shimmer

ISRC: QZS652380785

-4:25

Stay tuned for the musical revolution that is DJ Trhakz and his EP "Mayhem."

